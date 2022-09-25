Diamond Price Hits $2.95 on Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $10.95 million and approximately $26,564.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $2.95 or 0.00015702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001616 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,710,876 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

