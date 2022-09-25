DIGG Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $54,184.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for about $3,653.82 or 0.19316237 BTC on popular exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $54,184.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010961 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071049 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10861641 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 574 coins. DIGG’s official website is badger.finance. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DIGG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO.”

