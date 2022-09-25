Digitalcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $75,435.06 and $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00283493 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002515 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00030107 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $678.82 or 0.03563228 BTC.

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,584,321 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology.Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

