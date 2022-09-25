Digix Gold Token (DGX) Hits Market Cap of $467,978.41

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for about $8.57 or 0.00045205 BTC on popular exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $467,978.41 and $22.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global.

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

