Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $39.41 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82.

