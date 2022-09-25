Dipper Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19,545.00 (DIP)

Dipper Network (DIP) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Dipper Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dipper Network has a total market capitalization of $272,828.81 and approximately $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dipper Network has traded 32% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005251 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,054.06 or 0.99988641 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011661 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005828 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00066443 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Dipper Network Coin Profile

Dipper Network (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. The official website for Dipper Network is dippernetwork.com. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dipper Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dipper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dipper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

