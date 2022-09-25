Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.37. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

