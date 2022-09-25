Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 13,938 SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of SLR Investment to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.18.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.47 million, a PE ratio of 63.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 780.99%.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

