Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 18,478 Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alector by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after buying an additional 772,398 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Alector by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,080,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after buying an additional 768,293 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Alector by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after buying an additional 650,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alector by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 432,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alector by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 226,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. Alector, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $702.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.51. Alector had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $79.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALEC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

