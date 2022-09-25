Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 4,565 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 30.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Exelon by 30.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 6.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.5% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.338 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

About Exelon



Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

