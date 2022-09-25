Diversified Trust Co Makes New $238,000 Investment in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMKTA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth $10,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 75,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1,318.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 32,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 30,835 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ingles Markets Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $81.78 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.44 and a 12-month high of $102.88. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.28.
Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement
About Ingles Markets
Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
