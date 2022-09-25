Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.80.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on XEL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

