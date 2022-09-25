Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of WestRock by 634.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05. WestRock has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

