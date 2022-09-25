Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,575 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 106,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 30,502 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 138,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 26,318 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 899,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 120,329 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $984,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,831 shares of company stock valued at $856,938. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

OM stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $706.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.85. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.26.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 138.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

