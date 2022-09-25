Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 81,653 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

MacroGenics stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $186.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.96.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 326.76% and a negative return on equity of 102.68%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

