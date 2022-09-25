Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $87.09 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.29.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

