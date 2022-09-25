Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in State Street by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in State Street by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in State Street by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on STT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average of $71.92. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.