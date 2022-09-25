Dividend Assets Capital LLC Lowers Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 28.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 75.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 12.8 %

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $8.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 104.75%. The company had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -18.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

