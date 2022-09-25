Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 1,117 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 534.1% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $156.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.98 and its 200-day moving average is $158.45. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.60 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

