Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 219 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar stock opened at $164.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.73 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

