DOGGY Hits Market Cap of $1.58 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. DOGGY has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $153,385.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DOGGY has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One DOGGY coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

DOGGY Profile

DOGGY is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,124,310 coins. DOGGY’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto doggies are 10,000 procedurally designed NFTs in gif format with cute animation by top-notch artists and they can be minted by burning Doggy tokens. Each of the NFTs is unique with traits like dog breed, color, or accessories.Telegram”

