Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,526 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 643,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,529,000 after purchasing an additional 63,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.06. The firm has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

