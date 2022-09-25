Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $368.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DPZ. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $431.36.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $330.00 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.62 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $381.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,479 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

