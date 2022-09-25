Don-key Tops 1-Day Volume of $32,188.00 (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Don-key has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. Don-key has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $32,188.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004750 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010927 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071049 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10861641 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Don-key Coin Profile
Don-key’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Don-key’s official website is don-key.finance.
Buying and Selling Don-key
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
