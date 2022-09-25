Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Senior Officer Acquires C$2,606,850.00 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,606,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,612,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,683,849.79.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

D.UN stock opened at C$16.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$774.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$16.22 and a 12-month high of C$30.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Articles

