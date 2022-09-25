Drep [new] (DREP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.55 Million

Drep [new] (DREP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00002850 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $21.55 million and $1.63 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,952.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058641 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005779 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002294 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00066576 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. Telegram | Naver | LinkedIn “

