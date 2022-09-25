Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.05

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 73168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DPMLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Dundee Securities upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.96.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $786.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

