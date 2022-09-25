DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.77

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 105079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,918,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,156,000 after acquiring an additional 54,887 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,419,000 after acquiring an additional 525,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 291,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.