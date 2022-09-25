e-Gulden Hits Market Capitalization of $847,535.50 (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $847,535.50 and approximately $45.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00283493 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002515 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00030107 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $678.82 or 0.03563228 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,651 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,494 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.