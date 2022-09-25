E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.00

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 41120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

E2open Parent Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity at E2open Parent

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $160.38 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $198,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,176.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $550,295. Insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E2open Parent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in E2open Parent by 99.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.