EasyFi (EZ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $35,238.00

EasyFi (EZ) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges. EasyFi has a total market cap of $425,421.06 and approximately $35,238.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,939.98 or 0.99995638 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004921 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006744 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058656 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002539 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010560 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005742 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00066115 BTC.
About EasyFi
EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2021. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,614 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network.
Buying and Selling EasyFi
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
