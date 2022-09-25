easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $657.86.

ESYJY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on easyJet from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut easyJet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on easyJet from GBX 855 ($10.33) to GBX 805 ($9.73) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Trading Down 11.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.