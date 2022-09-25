eCash (XEC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. eCash has a total market cap of $768.29 million and approximately $10.85 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eCash has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,931.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $113.97 or 0.00602020 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.03 or 0.00602827 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00256507 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00050594 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000930 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005463 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00009219 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,180,520,896,789 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.