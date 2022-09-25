ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$8.48 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.48.

ECN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$794,434.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore bought 25,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$140,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 639,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,593,130.14. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 135,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$794,434.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63. Insiders have purchased 220,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,335 in the last ninety days.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$4.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.73. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$12.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.70.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

