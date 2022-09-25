EDDASwap (EDDA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $71,373.00

EDDASwap (EDDA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. EDDASwap has a total market cap of $556,874.00 and $71,373.00 worth of EDDASwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EDDASwap has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. One EDDASwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $111.37 or 0.00586155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EDDASwap alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011035 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

EDDASwap Coin Profile

EDDASwap was first traded on March 6th, 2021. EDDASwap’s total supply is 5,000 coins. EDDASwap’s official Twitter account is @EDDASwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. EDDASwap’s official website is eddaswap.com.

Buying and Selling EDDASwap

According to CryptoCompare, “EDDASwap is an ecosystem of DeFi + NFT applications with a DEX supporting ERC-20, Binance Smart Chain and Polkadot.EDDA is the native token of the EDDASwap ecosystem, deriving its name from an ancient collection of mythological Norse poems. EDDA Token holders will be the primary beneficiaries of the continued usage and growth of EDDASwap, and will ultimately govern the ecosystem in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDDASwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDDASwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDDASwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDDASwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDDASwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.