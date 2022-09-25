Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Sells $1,672,878.75 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE EW opened at $84.74 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $82.92 and a one year high of $131.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.