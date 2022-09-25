Einsteinium Market Capitalization Hits $1.94 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $12,238.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021690 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00282231 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00017078 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00030341 BTC.

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,865,119 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

