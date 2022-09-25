Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.43

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 1239193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ENLAY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enel from €9.25 ($9.44) to €9.75 ($9.95) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.39) to €8.50 ($8.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.30 ($5.41) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Enel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Enel Cuts Dividend

About Enel

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.1152 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. Enel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

(Get Rating)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.