EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Hits $0.0082

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $450,681.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071049 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10861641 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol launched on August 31st, 2020. EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official website is www.epik-protocol.io. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EpiK Protocol envisions building a decentralized KG using blockchain technology to expand the horizons of today's AI technology, tapping on the decentralized storage technology which originated from Filecoin, uniquely designed Token Economy which ensures fair incentives, Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO ) to ensure trusted governance, and Decentralized Financial Technology (DeFi) for reliable financial capabilities. Thus, creating a trusted, multi-party collaboration platform where all trusted contributors are rewarded fairly.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

