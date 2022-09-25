ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.67% of ePlus worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 342.1% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 8.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the first quarter worth about $17,087,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUS stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.01. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $69.74.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.25 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

