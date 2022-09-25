Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.14

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 135146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 6.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $973.14 million, a PE ratio of -106.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $4,005,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 215,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

