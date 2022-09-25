ETHPad (ETHPAD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,876.00

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, ETHPad has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ETHPad coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPad has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $6,876.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ETHPad alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010956 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071049 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10861641 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ETHPad

ETHPad launched on August 1st, 2021. ETHPad’s total supply is 684,175,114 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ETHPad is ethpad.network.

Buying and Selling ETHPad

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHPad is a decentralized & deflationary IDO platform inspired by EIP-1559 on Ethereum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.