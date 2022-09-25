Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 20,850 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $2,216,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,919,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Wednesday, September 7th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $2,207,181.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $2,440,701.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $2,247,630.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $1,806,861.00.

Etsy Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $96.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.86 and its 200 day moving average is $101.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.