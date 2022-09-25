Evanesco Network (EVA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58,954.00

Evanesco Network (EVA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Evanesco Network has a market cap of $223,610.00 and $58,954.00 worth of Evanesco Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Evanesco Network has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Evanesco Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011036 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Evanesco Network

Evanesco Network’s launch date was December 23rd, 2021. Evanesco Network’s total supply is 185,000,000 coins. The official website for Evanesco Network is www.evanesco.org. Evanesco Network’s official Twitter account is @evanescoio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evanesco Network

According to CryptoCompare, “EVA is a financial protocol platform in the Web3 ecology that combines Layer0 network infrastructure and privacycomputing framework. Based on the double-layer consensus mechanism, EVA not only provides a decentralized, flexible and secure network infrastructure for the cryptocurrency ecology, but also support the scalable and efficient protection of private assets for smart contracts. It provide safe, reliable and efficient network access and encrypted financial services for the Web3.0 application and DeFi ecology.”

