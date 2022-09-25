Everex (EVX) Hits One Day Volume of $3,337.00

Everex (EVX) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Everex has a total market cap of $325,717.00 and approximately $3,337.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Everex has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everex Profile

Everex’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world.Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet.Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

