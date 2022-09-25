EveryCoin Achieves Market Cap of $70,252.45 (EVY)

EveryCoin (EVY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, EveryCoin has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One EveryCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EveryCoin has a total market capitalization of $70,252.45 and approximately $2,470.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,941.95 or 0.99981415 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00059048 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010557 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005776 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00066449 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin (CRYPTO:EVY) is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io.

EveryCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

