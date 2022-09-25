Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) & TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Financial Review

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF – Get Rating) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.3% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of TuSimple shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A TuSimple -5,193.63% -35.11% -33.10%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A TuSimple 0 1 8 0 2.89

TuSimple has a consensus target price of $27.10, suggesting a potential upside of 278.49%. Given TuSimple’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Risk and Volatility

Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TuSimple has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and TuSimple’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TuSimple $6.26 million 255.55 -$732.67 million ($2.06) -3.48

Eviation Aircraft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TuSimple.

Summary

TuSimple beats Eviation Aircraft on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

