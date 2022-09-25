ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Cap Reaches $51,346.75

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $51,346.75 and $59.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

