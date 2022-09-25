eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $483,932.16 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 42,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $483,932.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,235,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,165 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $47,791.50.

On Friday, August 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $139,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $149,400.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $154,530.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $164,610.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $159,390.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $150,930.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $137,070.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $140,220.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $3,014,000.00.

eXp World Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $10.85 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the first quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 305.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1,286.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

About eXp World

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.