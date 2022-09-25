Financial Review: Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Datasea and Everbridge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 0 0 1 0 3.00 Everbridge 2 8 3 0 2.08

Everbridge has a consensus price target of $55.08, suggesting a potential upside of 89.81%. Given Everbridge’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Everbridge is more favorable than Datasea.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $170,000.00 220.40 -$4.65 million ($0.26) -5.92 Everbridge $368.43 million 3.13 -$94.80 million ($2.41) -12.04

This table compares Datasea and Everbridge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Datasea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Everbridge. Everbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datasea, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Datasea has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everbridge has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Datasea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Everbridge shares are held by institutional investors. 70.2% of Datasea shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Everbridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Datasea and Everbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea -36.74% -153.88% -65.92% Everbridge -23.44% -10.40% -2.62%

Summary

Everbridge beats Datasea on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

